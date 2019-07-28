Harry Potter coming to Sunrise Farm in Gambrills

The world’s most beloved wizard has landed at Maryland Sunrise Farm in Gambrills, Maryland and thousands have flocked to see him. With the help of The MAiZE company – the world’s leading designer of more than 4,000 corn mazes to date, Maryland Corn Maze has worked hard to plant an intricate, challenging maze, in over 8 acres of corn that showcases Harry Potter flying over Hogwarts.

Harry Potter delights young and old across the globe and The Maryland Corn Maze hopes to challenge the wits of those seeking to find the one exit from its life size, mind-boggling, Hogwarts shaped, puzzle, made of corn. Though the correct pathway can be walked in approximately thirty minutes, most wandering maze-goers will require about one hour to travel through the eight acres of twists, turns and decision points. There are ten posts to find in the maze. Answer the questions at the posts correctly and you will be guided to turn in the right direction! A sixteen-foot tower sits in the center of the maze and a staff member keeps lookout at all times to guide patrons who have lost their way.

Harry Potter isn’t the only friend to make at Maryland Corn Maze. The Chick-fil-A cow is often seen wandering through the maze looking for his Maryland Sunrise Farm cow friends. He even comes for a slumber party once each Fall!

In addition to the Corn Maze, there are hours of fun to be had in the Farm Yard. You will find a hay ride, pumpkins, a play house, pedal carts, sling shots, a tire mountain, hay jumps, a gigantic straw pyramid, corn pits, balance beams, a hands on petting zoo, pony rides, facepainting and more. You can even learn how to make butter… each person gets to make his or her own and taste it! It’s a full day of country fun!

New this year, the Maze will feature Friday Night Lights. Maze go-ers will have the opportunity to get lost in the dark on Friday evenings.

Maryland Sunrise Farm believes in feeding people through their farming efforts and it doesn’t stop there. We designate days at the Maze to collect food for the hungry in exchange for $ off admission.

In the spirit of Halloween and to enhance the Harry Potter theme, all those in Harry Potter dress will receive $1 off a corndog.

The Maryland Corn Maze opens Sept 21 through November 3. Hours of operation are Friday 6:30- 10:30PM, Saturday 10:00-7PM, Sunday 11AM-7PM. Wednesday, October 9 (10AM-4PM), Friday,

October 18 (10AM-10:30PM), Tuesday, October 22 (10AM-4PM) Additional weekdays, are available by reservation. The location is 381 Gambrills Rd Gambrills, MD 21054. Admission is $12 and discounts are offered for groups and military. For more information or to make reservations, email [email protected] or visit www.MDCornMaze.com

