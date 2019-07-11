Game of Thrones inspires local chef. Chef’s Table Wine Dinner is coming

The popular HBO series Game of Thrones has inspired everything from music to video games. Now, add to that list a menu for a one-night-only Chef’s Table Wine Dinner at Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis.

While watching Game of Thrones, Chef Mente Lawson became interested in the practice of representing the family houses with sigils- painted symbols that represent various characteristics of the house, often thought to hold magical powers. With that thought, Chef Mente created a menu representing the culinary sigils of Ocean, Earth, Air and Fire.

This menu will be available for one night only (Tuesday, July 23, 7 pm) at Blackwall Hitch (400 Sixth Street, Annapolis).

From a first course “activated table side with Nitrous Oxide” (fog) to the dessert course featuring “Flaming Vanilla Foam” (dragon fire), guests will enjoy discussion with Chef Mente and a wine expert on the inspiration and process of creating the dish as well as how the wine flavor pairings were determined. (The complete menu is below)

Each month, the Blackwall Hitch Chef’s Table Wine Dinner offers guests a complimentary cocktail in the bar at 6:30 pm, with seating for dinner at 7 pm. Chef Mente’s four courses of original cuisine, each paired with wine, is $95 per person (tax and gratuity included).

In addition to the July 23 Game of Throne’s inspired Chef’s Table, dates for future dinners are as follows: August 20, September 10, October 29 and November 26. Menus for these dinners will be published approximately 3 weeks prior to the event.

Reservations are available by emailing Lea Hurt at [email protected] Limited seating is available.

Chef’s Table Wine Dinner with Chef Mente

Tuesday, July 23, 7 pm – Blackwall Hitch Annapolis

Wines TBA

First Course: Fresh Shucked Oyster, Champagne Gelée, Cucumber Caviar and Elderflower activated table side with Nitrous Oxide

Second Course: Heirloom Tomato Stuffed with Burrata and Basil Pesto atop Truffled Earth and Sprouts with dabs of Vincotto

Third Course: Game Of Bones (Prequel): Duck with French Lavender, Lamb with Indian Spices, Guanciale with Latin flavors, aside Local Honey Bee Comb and Root Vegetable Mire Poix

Fourth Course: Chocolate Fleur del sel Panna Cotta with Espresso Oreo Crumble and Flaming Vanilla Foam

Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB