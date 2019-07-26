Five firefighters injured battling Lothian blaze, home destroyed

firefighters were injured fighting a two-alarm blaze in Lothian last night.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting smoke coming from a home in the 5500 block of Greenock Road. The first arriving firefighters reported fire on the second floor and in the attic of a large, two-story, single-family dwelling.

The home is located in an area of the county without public water service (fire hydrants). Therefore a combination of supply hose line and water tanker shuttle was used to supply water for firefighting from a pond approximately 3000 feet away.

The fire was brought under control in about two hours, with firefighting units remaining on the scene until 3:30 a.m. and investigators staying through the night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. Two occupants, who were not home at the time the fire was discovered, have been displaced.

80 firefighters responded to the scene from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, Annapolis Fire Department, Dunkirk VFD, North Beach VFD, and Huntingtown VFD. There is no current estimate of damage!

Five firefighters (two Anne Arundel County, three Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department) with minor injuries or non-life-threatening medical complaints were transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center. As of this morning, all but one (Dunkirk VFD) have been released. There were no civilian injuries.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB