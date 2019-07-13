Fire breaks out on roof of Rickover Hall at USNA

Just before 10pm last night a fire broke out on the roof of Rickover Hall at the United States Naval Academy. The building, an academic building was undergoing renovations and was unoccupied at the time.

The fire quickly went to two alarms, primarily to bring additional firefighters to the scene to relieve others working in the high temperatures. Initial reports indicated that the fire was on the top two floors of the four story building, but the fire was actually contained to the roof area.

In addition to the Naval Academy’s own fire department, the City of Annapolis Fire Department and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department all responded.

In a statement released this morning, Academy Public Information Officer CMDR, Alana Garas said:

We can confirm that the Naval Academy Fire Department responded to a fire in the upper floors of a portion of Rickover Hall at USNA at approximately 9:50 p.m. tonight. The fire was contained just after 11 p.m. Annapolis City and Anne Arundel County Fire units also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and to our knowledge there was no one present in the building at the time of the incident. The fire was discovered during a routine check of the grounds by USNA personnel. Rickover Hall is an academic building which is currently undergoing renovations. The building typically contains classrooms, academic offices, and engineering laboratories; though much of the building is vacant at this time due to the ongoing renovation project. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

