Filmsters Academy to offer “real life” movie making camp in late July

Filmsters Academy is a hands-on experiential learning film camp that lets students take on different roles in the production process. Students are prepped to pitch ideas that maybe selected and turned into a short film. Each student joins a small group to make their film a reality. Ten short films are made in two weeks and it culminates into a Student Film Festival where all films are screened on the last night on Friday, August 9th.

They are taught by young professionals, but also guided by visits from Hollywood industry guests such as Producer/Director, Trevor White (A Crooked Someone, Jamesy Boy, The Good Neighbor, Welcome Home, Wind River, Ingrid Goes West, LBJ and The Post), real-life stunt coordinator and actor, Rick Kain, film editor, David Ewing, indie film sound man Stephen Harrod, professional makeup artist Lauren Anderson Klein and LA screenwriter, Hari Leigh.

With this direction, students are able to develop their filmmaking skills as several former Filmsters Academy students are currently working professionally in the film industry. Filmsters Academy is held at Key School each summer beginning in late July. The 2019 camp dates are Monday, July 29th to Friday, August 9th. A few spots are still available for interested students.

Filmsters Academy was founded in 2002 by award-winning filmmakers Lee Anderson and Patti White. This film camp is in its 18th year and has aided in the creation of a second generation of filmmakers from within its ranks. “This camp is one of a kind for kids interested in the industry. They are getting to things at a very high level for their age. Film camp has become a highlight in Annapolis and has had a positive effect on many children’s lives,” says Lee Anderson. “Since digital media and filmmaking are part of the language of this generation it’s important for these students to have the skills that we provide to speak this language,” Patti White adds.

