Discarded cigarette destroys Odenton townhome

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to 9-1-1 calls reporting the rear of a home on fire in the 2400 block of Killarney Terrace at 9pm on Friday, July 5th.

First arriving firefighters found an end of the row, three-story townhome with fire on all three levels on the back exterior of the house and fire inside on the third floor and in the attic.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 25 minutes with additional time needed to extinguish hot spots, complete overhaul, and conduct an investigation. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home of origin with no fire extension into the adjacent property.

The end of the row townhome of the next section of homes did have melted siding as a result of the heat of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the four adults and three children displaced as a result of the fire.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined the fire was accidental in nature, caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials on a ground level deck.

In total, 49 firefighters responded and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was assisted by Fort Meade Fire and Emergency Services, Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

