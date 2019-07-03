“Herrmann
DaJuan Gay wins Aldermanic seat for Ward Six in special election

| July 02, 2019, 08:46 PM
DaJuan Gay

By a wide margin, write-in candidate DaJuan Gay, a Democrat, has won the Ward Six Aldermanic seat in the City of Annapolis.

Gay was disqualified from participating in the Democrat primary on a technicality; his forms were missing a signature. However, he mounted a very aggressive write-in campaign against the Democratic candidate, Yiannes Kacoyanni.

The unofficial results are as follows:

  • DaJuan Gay (D, Write-In) – 202
  • Yiannes Kacoyanni (D) – 61
  • George Gallagher (R) – 46

The total turnout was 17.1% from all precincts.

The write-in votes still need to be certified and any absentee ballots counted along with provisional ballots, but it is a mathematical impossibility that it will have an effect on the result.

Once certified, Gay will be sworn into office by Mayor Gavin Buckley and will likely take his seat at either the second council meeting in July or the  first Council meeting in September. The Annapolis City Council is in recess in August.

