Crosby named “Top Workplace” by WaPo for third straight year

For the third consecutive year, Crosby Marketing Communications has been named to The Washington Post’s list of “Top Workplaces.” One of the nation’s leading independent communications firms, Crosby was one of only 152 employers in the Washington region to earn a spot on the 2019 list.

The Top Workplaces recognition is based solely on employee surveys conducted by a national consulting firm, Energage. Crosby’s team of 84 employees evaluated the firm to determine how well the company maintains an employee-affirming culture, achieves high employee engagement and satisfaction, and communicates a clear and compelling company vision.

Beyond the prestige of being named a Top Workplace, Energage’s research shows that companies receiving the honor attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.

More than 3,000 area companies were invited to participate and 347 were surveyed. More than 61,398 employees participated in the survey questionnaires.

“We are proud to be recognized by the Washington Post as a Top Workplace for a third year in a row,” said Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “We have been successful in building a culture that values hard work, employee engagement and sharing the rewards of success – and it’s great to see that our employees agree that Crosby is an outstanding place to build a career.”

Despite its rapid growth in both revenue and staff, the company has stayed true to its core values known as Crosby’s 5Cs: (1) Commitment to clients and their causes; (2) Collaboration with clients and colleagues; (3) Creativity comes from every corner of the company; (4) Continual improvement by individuals and the company as a whole; and (5) Concern and respect for others.

The Crosby team has established many cherished traditions, including its annual Inspiring Actions That Matter™ Day of Service. For an entire day, the company closes its Annapolis and Washington offices to participate in service projects for area nonprofit causes. Last year, the company provided 680 hours of volunteer community service in a single day and $20,000 in donations to four nonprofits.

