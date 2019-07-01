County schools poised to save $185,000 this summer with modified schedule

Anne Arundel County Public Schools facilities will operate on a four-day work week for the 11thconsecutive year this summer, saving approximately $185,000 in operating and transportation costs without any decrease in productivity. By the end of the summer, the initiative will have saved more than $2 million over the last 11 years.

Employees will work extended days from Monday through Thursday, with all AACPS schools and offices closed on Fridays during the modified schedule period, which runs from Wednesday, July 3, 2019, through Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

All AACPS employees will continue to be responsible for working the mandatory number of weekly hours as stipulated by their job group and/or negotiated agreement. These changes are once again a result of collaboration between the Board and applicable bargaining group representatives.

As was the case last year, the initiative will save AACPS approximately $139,000 in facilities operations costs and $45,000 in transportation expenses in addition to reducing environmental impacts.

Programs held in schools and other AACPS facilities will be adjusted to fit within the four-day week schedule. Questions regarding programs run by the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks or other agencies outside of AACPS should be directed to the sponsoring agency.

Limited exceptions to the four-day work week may be granted by Superintendent George Arlotto for facilities undergoing significant renovation or construction, or where the four-day model is not feasible for other reasons.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS