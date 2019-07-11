City issues proclamation in advance of the Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game on July 27th

Ahead of the 2019 Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game, which is being held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Mayor Gavin Buckley has proclaimed July 27th as “Major League Lacrosse All-Star Day in the City of Annapolis.”

MLL Commissioner Alexander “Sandy” Brown was in attendance at the July 8th City Council meeting, where Mayor Buckley made the formal proclamation. The MLL All-Star Game is taking place at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, July 27th.

The MLL All-Star Game is returning to Maryland for the first time since 2002. The game is being hosted by the Chesapeake Bayhawks, one of MLL’s original franchises. Tickets for the 2019 MLL All-Star Game start at just $25, and are on-sale now at www.MajorLeagueLacrosse.com .

We spoke with Commissioner Brown about the game. Stay tuned for a podcast to release tomorrow!





Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports