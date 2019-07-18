“Herrmann
Tickets available for the Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game on July 27th

| July 18, 2019, 06:23 PM
The 2019 Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game, will be held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, on July 27th and has been declared by Mayor Buckley as “Major League Lacrosse All-Star Day in the City of Annapolis.”

The MLL All-Star Game is returning to Maryland for the first time since 2002. The game is being hosted by the Chesapeake Bayhawks, one of MLL’s original franchises.

Tickets for the 2019 MLL All-Star Game start at just $25, and are on-sale now at www.MajorLeagueLacrosse.com .

Be sure to catch our conversation with the Commissioner of Major League Lacrosse–Sandy Brown!

