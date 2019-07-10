Chesapeake Bay Trust announces nearly $1M to fund Green Infrastructure Projects

The Chesapeake Bay Trust in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the City of Baltimore Office of Sustainability announce $965,972 in funding for the Chesapeake Bay Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns Grant Program (G3). These awards help communities develop and implement plans that reduce stormwater runoff, increase the amount of green spaces in urban areas, improve the health of local rivers, streams, and the Chesapeake Bay, create “green jobs,” and enhance livability in cities and communities.

This announcement highlights awards made to 20 innovative green infrastructure projects that span Delaware; Maryland; Pennsylvania; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia.

“We commend the Borough of Marietta and all of the grantees for their winning proposals to support clean water and strong neighborhoods,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This program helps communities reduce pollution to local waters and the Chesapeake Bay, while improving their economy and quality of life.”

The Borough of Marietta, the host location for the award announcement, is one of the program’s recipients. Their $29,995 award builds on the success of a previously presented G3 grant supporting a concept plan for green stormwater infrastructure. The current award continues the next phase of design and construction development for the Front Street green improvements focusing on stormwater outfalls where the most conflict between vehicle, pedestrian and stormwater infrastructure exists. The resulting benefits become replicable in future areas of Marietta and other river towns facing similar dilemmas.

“We are excited that our small, historic town has been chosen as a locale to present the G-3 concept to others incorporating the value of Green infrastructure and the value of Green in our capital improvement projects.” Said Borough of Marietta Mayor, Harold Kulman. “The G-3 grant ensures that we can fully implement our Street Scape plan and will certainly assist in the beautification of our small town, support a manageable stormwater plan, and provide job opportunities for our citizens.”

In addition to the project in the Borough of Marietta, 19 other awardees announced today will not only implement projects that include the removal of impervious surfaces, expansion of urban tree canopies, inclusion of bioretention and other stormwater treatment practices, vacant lot retrofitting, and other green infrastructure practices throughout the region’s watershed, but also share their plans and projects to ensure that the greater Chesapeake Bay watershed community can benefit from their lead.

“The Baltimore Planning Department’s Office of Sustainability knows that it’s essential to prioritize greening in a comprehensive community development strategy. In fact, the recently updated Sustainability Plan and newly adopted Baltimore Green Network Plan reemphasizes our agency’s commitment to greening in communities with the highest concentration of vacant and abandoned lots.” Said Lisa McNeilly, director of the Office of Sustainability, Baltimore Planning Department. “We are excited to support Baltimore communities through greening investments with the help of our city agency partners, nonprofit partners and the support of the Mayor’s Office.”

“Maryland fully appreciates the connection of our neighborhoods, environment, and economy, and this program provides tremendous support for all of these priorities,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “We commend these local communities and organizations for their outstanding projects that bolster our neighborhoods, our waters, and our outlook for the future.”

The work of the G3 program is intended to facilitate and encourage community integration of green techniques into traditional “gray” infrastructure projects. As communities have to, for example, repave roads, reconfigure intersections, or implement other gray infrastructure projects, the G3 program encourages them to add green elements at little additional up-front cost for big eventual savings on stormwater treatment, flooding abatement, and other community benefits. Eligibility for application extends to all communities in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and West Virginia thanks to the collaboration of funding partners within Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region.

“This year’s increase in award dollars is representative of the increased awareness among towns and communities that implementation of green practices now saves money later, in addition to improving quality of life across time,” said Dr. Jana Davis, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. “The funding partners in the G3 program have collaborated to make it easier for communities to get the resources they need to pursue these important multiple-benefit projects.”

The full list of the Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns Grant Program awardees include:

Borough of Marietta, $29,995

Marietta Borough: Front Street Green Design and Engineering

Marietta, PA

To develop and design engineered construction plans for green infrastructure improvements on a priority section of roadway that will be replicable not only in other locations throughout the Borough but also other river towns facing similar stormwater management issues.

James River Association, $161,111

Implementation: Bellemeade Green Street

Richmond, VA

To develop a 0.4-mile stretch of green street, considered a primary component of a “walkable Watershed” project that would increase tree canopy, improve water quality, and create a safe route for biking.

City of Portsmouth, $100,000

Court Street Green Street Implementation

Richmond, VA

To develop a green street in a historic portion of downtown Portsmouth incorporating best management practices to treat runoff while accounting for existing historic features within the corridor.

Cambridge Main Street, $100,000

Implementation/Construction – 400 Block Race Street Parking Lot Improvement Project

Cambridge, MD

To address replacing impervious surfaces and incorporating bioretention plantings to not only improve and beautify this public parking corridor, but also set a precedent for adjacent parking areas downtown.

City of Hyattsville, $100,000

Wells Street Green Street

Hyattsville, MD

To enhance and increase safe connectivity for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicular traffic through improved road surfaces and stormwater runoff treatment practices. Hyattsville’s motivation is to create a world within walking distance and strive towards sustainable goals for a diverse population.

Wrightsville Borough, $68,894

Front Street Green Retrofit Implementation Project

Wrightsville, PA

To calm traffic flow and reduce the volume of water that reaches the Susquehanna River using curb extensions containing bioretention areas and native landscaping.

Audubon Naturalist Society of the Central Atlantic States, Inc., $68,067

Stormwater Pavers at Woodend Nature Sanctuary

Chevy Chase, MD

To implement a permeable paver project at the Woodend Sanctuary watershed which will reduce runoff and pollution to Rock Creek. The project serves as an example for stormwater treatment in heavily visited, urban areas where such projects are critically important.

Town of Laurel, $50,000

Implementation of Green Street Conceptual Plan

Laurel, DE

To continue with previous program awards in the implementation of greet streets conceptual planning for an inherited former elementary school to be reclaimed as the Police Department.

Baltimore Tree Trust, $50,000

Trees for Public Health

Baltimore, MD

To expand the urban tree canopy in an area of Baltimore identified as a priority for reinvestment and neighborhood cleaning and greening.

The 6th Branch, $37,767

Master Plan for the Broadway East Greening Initiative

Baltimore, MD

To identify environmentally sustainable infrastructure and land management techniques for adoptable, city-owned vacant lots in Baltimore City.

Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development, $35,496

Oliver Community Urban Canopy Campaign

Baltimore, MD

In partnership with community organizations, this resident driven initiative will improve the urban tree canopy in a Baltimore neighborhood with the planting of over 100 native street trees.

City of Martinsburg, WV, $30,000

ReGrowing Green City of Martinsburg

Martinsburg, WV

As a result of improved green infrastructure practices to combat flash floods, this project provides full design a construction concepts for another flash flood prone area.

City of Ranson, $30,000

Beltline Avenue Linear Stormwater Park Design Project

Ranson, WV

To engineer and design a linear stormwater park/management facility integrating green infrastructure into upgrading of polluted brownfields into vibrant mixed-use development with connections to regional bike/pedestrian trail networks.

Bon Secours Unity Properties, $29,885

Stormwater Management Features, Splash and Community Park

Baltimore, MD

To address stormwater management issues on a neighborhood playground pocket park that will replace a vacant lot in Baltimore City.

Rock Creek Conservancy, $18,295

Community Engagement, Maintenance, and Workforce Development

Bethesda, MD

To produce a white paper with identifying best practices for local agencies involved in green efforts in the Rock Creek watershed to successfully implement green infrastructure, include workforce development programs, and improve community engagement.

Center for Watershed Protection, Inc., $16,209

Bioretention Design for Center for Sustainable Careers Campus

Baltimore, MD

To develop a green street design for the Baltimore City campus of the Civic Works’ Center for Sustainable Careers and integrating curriculum for the Clean Water Certificate and Work2LiveWell programs.

City of Lancaster, PA, $15,000

Green Master Plan

Lancaster, PA

To create a Green Master Plan with concepts for greening single-family homes within the Lancaster City Housing Authority and engage residents in determining effective green infrastructure to improve water quality in the Conestoga River area.

Neighborhood Design Center, $15,000

Windom Road Green Street

Bladensburg/Edmonston, MD

To renovate with streetscape improvements and green infrastructure, two neighborhoods previously separated by physical barrier, improve water quality, and reduce flooding. Signage will describe the environmental benefits and connected history of the two towns.

Mount Clare Community Council, $7,511

Vacant Lot Greening and Beautification

Baltimore, MD

To green a neglected lot being used for illegal dumping and provide the catalyst for building a sense of pride and encouragement of residential ownership in a disenfranchised community.

Sandtown South Neighborhood Alliance, $2,742

Greening Urban Vacant Lots- Small Street Flower Farm

Baltimore, MD

To create productive flower farm/pollinator garden, increase tree canopy, and deter illegal dumping while raising money through the production of flowers to be sold at local markets.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB