Chesapeake Bay Trust announces $1.1M in funding for watershed protection

The Anne Arundel County Watershed Protection and Restoration Program, along with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, announced $1,117,528 in funding for 6 projects throughout the County for the Anne Arundel County Watershed Protection and Restoration Grant Program.

The purpose of this program is to reduce pollutants through the implementation of watershed restoration practices. Projects in this program accomplish on-the-ground restoration work that treats rainwater runoff from impervious surfaces at a cost-effective price and/or demonstrate the accomplishment of another metric that aids the County in meeting local water quality and runoff reduction improvement goals. This program requires applicants to demonstrate sound design and cost efficiency in meeting water quality goals, which includes submitting technical designs and project budgets.

The announcement was made at one of the project locations, Herrington Harbour who, along with partner Arundel Rivers, is stabilizing shore boundaries with enhanced wetlands and implementing a living shoreline to restore a rapidly eroding channel in an area of the County that has seen little restoration work and increasing development. ($192,940)

Other projects include the Arundel Rivers Federation project in the Gravely Community Association and the Kings Branch Restoration ($378,487), the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and the Cape St. Claire Living Shoreline and Marsh Project ($298,868), Chesapeake Rivers Association’s Circle Drive Outfall Restoration in Winchester on the Severn ($161,544), Arundel Rivers Federation for the Beechnut Kennels Bioretention Project ($47,331), and the Annapolis Roads Property Owners Association and the Mayapple Watershed Remediation ($38,358).

County Executive Steuart Pittman was on hand and offered the following “The Chesapeake Bay is our region’s most treasured natural resource. Protecting the Chesapeake Bay and it’s watershed from pollution is among our county’s top priorities and the many innovative projects funded through this grant program allow us to continue that essential work.”

Dr. Jana Davis, the executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Trust said, “Our successful partnership with Anne Arundel County makes it possible to extend support organizations who see the economic value in being good watershed stewards and collaborate with environmental experts to ensure success.”

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB