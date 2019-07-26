Carbon Leaf coming back to Annapolis for four shows
The Fabulous Hubcaps
Sunday, September 1
7:30pm | $22.50
Grace Kelly
Wednesday, September 11
8pm | $35
Crack The Sky (Show Added)
Sunday, November 10
1pm | $39.50
*All Ages Matinee
The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour feat. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dom Flemons & JD Wilkes (Dance Floor!)
Sunday, November 10
8pm | $29.50
Carbon Leaf (Four Shows)
Friday, December 13 | 8:30pm
Saturday, December 14 | 3pm & 8:30pm
Sunday, December 15 | 1pm
$39.50
Stephen Kellogg
Saturday, December 28
8:30pm | $28.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
07/27 Art Sherrod Jr
07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California
07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot
08/01 Bruce Robinson & Kelly Willis
08/02 Comedian John Fugelsang
08/03 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Matt Grundy
08/04 James Hunter Duo *All Ages Matinee
08/04 Howie Day w. Frank Viele
08/06 Salute to Glen Campbell
08/07 Crystal Gayle
08/08 Brett Dennen w. Old Sea Brigade
08/09 Jessie Marie Album Release Party w. Skribe
08/10 Dan Navarro & Beth Nielsen Chapman
08/11 ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
08/13 Davy Knowles
08/14 Ten Years After
08/15 Tito Puente Jr. with Rico Monaco Band
08/15 Rams Head Presents Scary Mommy at Maryland Hall
08/16 Kathy Mattea
08/17 Tyler Hinton w. Alex2e *All Ages Matinee
08/17 Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
08/18 The Vegabonds *All Ages Matinee
08/18 Del Florida: Album Release w. Heartside
08/18 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall
08/20 Die Laughing Presents a Murder Mystery: Love & Marriage & Murder
08/21 John Mayall
08/22 Yarn
08/23 Lindsey Webster
08/24 Summertime Drag Brunch
08/24 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stone Show
08/25 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee
08/25 Sweet Honey In The Rock
08/27 Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive
08/27 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall
08/28 Southern Avenue
08/29 The SteelDrivers
08/30 Kentavius Jones
08/31 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Lori Palminteri
