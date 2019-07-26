Carbon Leaf coming back to Annapolis for four shows

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The Fabulous Hubcaps

Sunday, September 1

7:30pm | $22.50

Grace Kelly

Wednesday, September 11

8pm | $35

Crack The Sky (Show Added)

Sunday, November 10

1pm | $39.50

*All Ages Matinee

The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour feat. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dom Flemons & JD Wilkes (Dance Floor!)

Sunday, November 10

8pm | $29.50

Carbon Leaf (Four Shows)

Friday, December 13 | 8:30pm

Saturday, December 14 | 3pm & 8:30pm

Sunday, December 15 | 1pm

$39.50

Stephen Kellogg

Saturday, December 28

8:30pm | $28.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

07/27 Art Sherrod Jr

07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California

07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot

08/01 Bruce Robinson & Kelly Willis

08/02 Comedian John Fugelsang

08/03 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Matt Grundy

08/04 James Hunter Duo *All Ages Matinee

08/04 Howie Day w. Frank Viele

08/06 Salute to Glen Campbell

08/07 Crystal Gayle

08/08 Brett Dennen w. Old Sea Brigade

08/09 Jessie Marie Album Release Party w. Skribe

08/10 Dan Navarro & Beth Nielsen Chapman

08/11 ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

08/13 Davy Knowles

08/14 Ten Years After

08/15 Tito Puente Jr. with Rico Monaco Band

08/15 Rams Head Presents Scary Mommy at Maryland Hall

08/16 Kathy Mattea

08/17 Tyler Hinton w. Alex2e *All Ages Matinee

08/17 Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

08/18 The Vegabonds *All Ages Matinee

08/18 Del Florida: Album Release w. Heartside

08/18 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall

08/20 Die Laughing Presents a Murder Mystery: Love & Marriage & Murder

08/21 John Mayall

08/22 Yarn

08/23 Lindsey Webster

08/24 Summertime Drag Brunch

08/24 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stone Show

08/25 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee

08/25 Sweet Honey In The Rock

08/27 Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive

08/27 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

08/28 Southern Avenue

08/29 The SteelDrivers

08/30 Kentavius Jones

08/31 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Lori Palminteri

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

