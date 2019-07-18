Buckley shores up public safety with three new nominees for police, fire, and emergency management

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has nominated three men to fill top public safety slots in his administration.

After a nationwide search, Buckley returned to Maryland to find the next police chief. Edward C. Jackson is a retired Baltimore City officer with 21 years who retired in 2004 at the rank of Colonel. Since then, he has been a program director in the Criminal Justice department at Baltimore City Community College. The City of Annapolis has tapped its last two police chiefs from Baltimore City. Both former chiefs Pristoop and Baker retired from Baltimore City prior to their service in Annapolis. Jackson is African American and his annual salary will be $161,288.

Buckley also nominated Deputy Fire Chief Douglas Remaley to replace retiring Chief David Stokes. Remaley has spent his entire career with the City starting as an EMT and firefighter in 1986 and has served as Deputy Chief since 2007.Chief Remaley will be paid $158,252.

Along with the budget this year, the Office of Emergency Management was made into a separate department and not a division of the fire department. Deputy Chef Kevin Simmons had been leading the division for several years and this afternoon, Buckley made it official naming him Director of Office of Emergency Management. Director Simmons will be paid $157,480

The City will host a community meeting to introduce the new team to the public on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis. The public is invited to attend. All three, along with Mayor Buckley, will be available to address the public and speak with residents.

The nominees must all be vetted by the City Council who will be meeting with them in the coming days. It is expected that Jackson and Simmons will be sworn in on Wednesday, July 31 and Remaley will be sworn in on Monday, August 26.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB