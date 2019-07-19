Buckley hires Economic Development Manager and Assistant City Manager

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will introduce two new hires to the City Council on Monday, July 22, 2019. Stephen Rice will become the Economic Development Manager under the Department of Planning and Zoning and Lyn Farrow will become Assistant City Manager.

“I look forward to working with these two professionals,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said.

Rice holds a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University, an MBA from Vanderbilt and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Morehouse College. He previously served as the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for Howard County government and is most recently the Director of Community Development for American Communities Trust. Before that, he was VP of Business Development for the Howard County Economic Development Authority and served in various roles with the Greater Baltimore Urban League.

“We will deploy Mr. Rice to all wards of the City to ensure that Annapolis is welcoming and nurtures growth opportunities for new and existing businesses,” said City Manager Teresa Sutherland.

Farrow is most recently the Vice President for Development and Public Policy for Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. She earned a Masters in Business from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor in Business Administration from Widener University. This isn’t Farrow’s first role with the City of Annapolis. From 2009 to 2012, she served as the City’s grants coordinator.

“I look forward to collaborating with Ms. Farrow to coordinate and manage City operations,” said Sutherland.

The two will start in their new roles on July 25, 2019.

