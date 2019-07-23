Bowie Baysox sweep double header in Richmond
For a second time in six days, the Bowie Baysox were one out away from history. After Mike Baumann’s nine-inning complete game no-hitter last Tuesday, the Baysox duo of Cody Sedlock and Cristian Alvarado were one out away from repeating the feat.
In the end, Richmond’s Jacob Heyward flared a soft line drive over first for a double to end the no-hit bid. But even with history out of reach the final outcome did not spoil a great night for Bowie. Alvarado struck out the next batter to finish a doubleheader sweep of the Flying Squirrels. Bowie grabbed the opener 5-0 and scored late to best Richmond 2-0 in the nightcap.
In game two Sedlock made his first Eastern League start. He struck out six of the first nine batters faced in a sterling five inning effort. He walked three and struck out seven. In two appearances with Bowie, Sedlock has thrown eight scoreless innings. He gave way to Alvarado who worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning.
The Baysox took the lead in a dramatic sequence in the top of the seventh. Yusniel Diaz doubled to lead off the inning and the Baysox loaded the bases in the scoreless tie with no outs. But Jessie Valentin struck out and TJ Nichting popped out in foul territory and Ryan Ripken came to the plate. With the count 0-2, Richmond reliever Chase Johnson dealt a breaking ball down and in. Ripken checked his swing and it was ruled that he did not go to the dismay of the Squirrels. The next pitch was another breaking ball – this time off of the left foot of Ripken to bring home the lead run.
Richmond 3B Jonah Arenado and manager Willie Harris were tossed from the game arguing after the hit batter. A wild pitch followed to give Bowie a 2-0 lead.
In the opener it was scoreless into the fifth inning. Nichting walked to leadoff the inning and Martin Cervenka then singled to center. Two batters later, Mason McCoy’s second hit of the day scored Nichting to put the Baysox on top. A Cedric Mullins sacrifice fly added another as Cervenka scored to go up 2-0.
That was enough for starter Bruce Zimmermann who was in control. For a fifth time in 18 outings, Zimmermann did not allow a run. He threw his second complete game of the year with seven shutout innings in 84 pitches. The Baysox added three runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
Game two was the sixth time Richmond was one-hit this season. They have never been no-hit in ten season in the Eastern League. The Baysox were one-out away from throwing the first no-hitter from a visiting team at The Diamond in 31 years. It would have been the 11th no-hitter in Baysox history.
The Baysox continue their series at the Diamond Tuesday, July 23rd with RHP Dean Kremer on the hill for the 7:05 p.m. start. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on wnav.com, baysox.comand via the Tune-In App by searching Baysox.
Bowie is making a push towards the Eastern League Playoffs. Come support the Baysox as they host Reading for a three-game series beginning Monday, July 28th at 7:05 p.m. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.
