BONUS PODCAST: 8th Annual Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival

Discovering a good recipe for a festival is tough. How many festivals are one and done? How many lose their mojo after a year or two? Well, Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival seems to have found the answer as they are preparing to bring the 8th Annual Kegs and Corks Festival to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds on August 17, 2019.

This week, we sit down with Ashlee and Sharon to see how they do it. The answer is simple–keep it fresh. And fresh this year is The Amish Outlaws! They will be headlining and we speak with Ezekiel at the 23:30 mark.

So, if you are a beer or wine or music fan–this is the festival for you. Listen up as we talk music, vendors, and of course the beer and wine that will be coming on August 17th!

Tickets: bit.ly/KegsCorks2019

See you at Kegs and Corks!

