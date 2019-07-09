Boatyard Beach Bash scheduled for September 14th

The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park (AMM) is hosting the 15th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash, Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at their waterfront property in Eastport. Founding Sponsor, Boatyard Bar & Grill and Title Sponsor, Annapolis Subaru have worked their magic once again, and have put together the event’s best lineup, to date.

“Spend time with a band that shaped a lifestyle” ~ the Coral Reefers members, Peter Mayer, Roger Bartlett, Eric Darken, Brendan Mayer, Doyle Grisham, and as well as world-class musicians, Scott Kirby, John Frinzi, Tom Corcoran, Aaron Scherz, and JD Spradlin from Radio Margaritaville.

This is a rare opportunity to enjoy these world-class artists in an intimate setting at the beautiful beachfront campus of the Annapolis Maritime Museum in Eastport.

While it receives acclaim for being one of the best parties in Annapolis, the Boatyard Beach Bash was designed with a philanthropic objective. “100% of proceeds from this event benefit the Museum’s programs. We cannot express our gratitude enough for the continued support of Dick Franyo of the Boatyard Bar & Grill and our other sponsors. With their help, we have been able to raise over $965,000 since 2004 and host more than 10,000 local students at the Museum this year alone,” commented Alice Estrada, President/CEO of the AMM.

NEW this year: For just $85.00 per admission ticket, each patron will receive a buffet dinner from a variety of their favorite local restaurants and 2 drink vouchers and the opportunity to witness first class entertainment from the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy the festivities with signature Painkiller or Tito’s cocktails while dancing the night away at this Bay-front concert.

For more information call 410-295-0104 or visit www.amaritime.org.

Tickets: whatsuptix.com/events/43953

