Board of Education appoints 12 to Citizen Advisory Committee
The Board of Education has appointed 12 county residents to two-year terms on the Executive Panel of the countywide Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), a 30-member panel that advises the Board on issues affecting the school system.
The vacancies filled by today’s appointments came about through resignations or the expiration of terms of former representatives. The panel consists of:
- Two members from each high school cluster, one representing elementary schools and one representing secondary schools
- Two at-large county-wide representatives
- One at-large member designated by the President of the Anne Arundel County Council of PTAs to represent its interests
- One at-large member designated by the Special Education Citizen Advisory Committee to represent special education interests across the county
- One at-large member designated by the Chairperson of the Parent Involvement Advisory Council to represent its interests across the county
- One military representative
Appointed to two-year terms today were:
- Courtney Sharp, Annapolis Elementary Representative
- Jason Scott, Arundel Secondary Representative
- Christian Buchleitner, Broadneck Secondary Representative
- Shawn McAteer, Chesapeake Elementary Representative
- Nathan Drye, Glen Burnie Elementary Representative
- Vanessa Dodo Serki, Meade Secondary Representative
- Joy Lawson, North County Elementary Representative
- Amy Baker, North County Secondary Representative
- Michelle Comer, Severna Park Elementary Representative
- Donna Day, Severna Park Secondary Representative
- Diana Carpenter, South River Elementary Representative
- Turmel Kindred, Military Representative
More information on the CAC can be found here.
