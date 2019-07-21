Board of Education appoints 12 to Citizen Advisory Committee

The Board of Education has appointed 12 county residents to two-year terms on the Executive Panel of the countywide Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), a 30-member panel that advises the Board on issues affecting the school system.

The vacancies filled by today’s appointments came about through resignations or the expiration of terms of former representatives. The panel consists of:

Two members from each high school cluster, one representing elementary schools and one representing secondary schools

Two at-large county-wide representatives

One at-large member designated by the President of the Anne Arundel County Council of PTAs to represent its interests

One at-large member designated by the Special Education Citizen Advisory Committee to represent special education interests across the county

One at-large member designated by the Chairperson of the Parent Involvement Advisory Council to represent its interests across the county

One military representative

Appointed to two-year terms today were:

Courtney Sharp, Annapolis Elementary Representative

Jason Scott, Arundel Secondary Representative

Christian Buchleitner, Broadneck Secondary Representative

Shawn McAteer, Chesapeake Elementary Representative

Nathan Drye, Glen Burnie Elementary Representative

Vanessa Dodo Serki, Meade Secondary Representative

Joy Lawson, North County Elementary Representative

Amy Baker, North County Secondary Representative

Michelle Comer, Severna Park Elementary Representative

Donna Day, Severna Park Secondary Representative

Diana Carpenter, South River Elementary Representative

Turmel Kindred, Military Representative

More information on the CAC can be found here.

Source : AACPS

