Black Bears Announce the Atlantic Maintenance Group will be the Official Sponsor the of the ‘Maryland Black Bears’ Bear Patrol’

The Maryland Black Bears have entered into a partnership with the Atlantic Maintenance Group for the upcoming 2019-20 hockey season. Atlantic Maintenance will sponsor the new “Maryland Black Bears’ Bear Patrol.” The Patrol will consist of various youth hockey players around the Central Maryland Community. The players will provide assistance on and off the ice during all home games for the Black Bears. The Agreement includes Atlantic Maintenance sponsored jerseys, branded ice shovels/buckets, and mentions throughout each game via PA announcements and social media.

This partnership will allow metro hockey players to improve their ice skating skills and gain valuable hockey knowledge. The Bear Patrol will also interact with Black Bear Nation outside of the Piney Orchard Ice Arena (aka the Den) by participating in activities to give back to the surrounding communities of the Black Bears.

“We are very excited to welcome the Atlantic Maintenance Group to the Maryland Black Bears Family as the ‘Official Sponsor of the Maryland Black Bears’ Bear Patrol’,” said Black Bears President Robyn Remick. “The Bear Patrol will strengthen both our organization’s relationships and outreach efforts with the Central Maryland Community on and off the ice. The Black Bears are looking forward to a very fruitful partnership with the Atlantic Maintenance Group.”

“We could not be more thrilled to be the exclusive sponsor for the Maryland Black Bears’ Bear Patrol,” said Atlantic Maintenance Group President Gary Saylor. “It’s great to be partnered with an organization that cares about what happens not only on the ice but off the ice in the communities surrounding them as well. The Atlantic Maintenance Group is looking forward to a wonderful season and partnership with the Black Bears.”

