Baysox sweep series with Senators with 7-5 win

Two big scoring innings helped the Bowie Baysox complete a four-game sweep of the Harrisburg Senators during a 7-5 win in front of 3,123 at Prince George’s Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The Senators (5-13) used an Ian Sagdal solo home run to take a 1-0 lead for the third straight game in the second inning, but Bowie once again answered with three runs in the bottom half of the frame. With one out, the Baysox loaded the bases for Preston Palmeiro, who drew a game-tying walk after falling behind 0-2 in the count.

Four pitches later, Mason McCoy drew the third walk of the inning off starter Jackson Tetrault to plate Jesse Valentin for the go-ahead run. A D.J. Stewart fielder’s choice scored T.J. Nichting for the inning’s third run.

Hunter Jones led off the third inning with a solo home run to pull Harrisburg within a run, but the Baysox extended their lead to 7-2 with a four-run fourth inning. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Stewart, who lined a two-run single to right field for his second and third RBI of the afternoon. Two batters later, Yusniel Diaz lined a RBI single to left field, scoring McCoy and Stewart–the latter coming during the ensuing pickle between first and second base.

Dean Kremer earned his fourth straight win for Bowie on the mound, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work. Francisco Jimenez entered in the sixth and struck out a pair of batters during his inning of relief, while Tyler Erwin retired his two batters to complete the seventh inning. Dillon Tate earned his save of the season by facing the minimum over two scoreless innings.

The Baysox (15-4) will be off for the next three days during the Eastern League All-Star Break. McCoy, Rylan Bannon, Zac Lowther and Alex Wells will travel to Richmond, Va., for Wednesday night’s All-Star Game before re-joining the squad Thursday night against the Akron RubberDucks. The four-game series from Canal Park begins at 7:05 p.m. in the final trip to Ohio in 2019.

