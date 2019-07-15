Baysox home through Sunday, check out the preview including Free Range Improv

After a brief road trip to Akron coming out of the All-Star Break, the Bowie Baysox return home for a weeklong homestand against the Harrisburg Senators and the Altoona Curve, Double-A Affiliates of the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates respectively.

Here are the highlights for the ninth homestand of 2019:

Monday, July 15 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Harrisburg: Mutt Monday

Every Monday home game is Mutt Monday. All dogs are welcome to join the action at the ballpark, provided that they are leashed and have proper vaccination tags. | presented by Veterinary Neurology and Imaging of the Chesapeake.

Tuesday, July 16 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Harrisburg: Dollar Dog Night, Two Buck Tuesday

The homestand continues with another Two Buck Tuesday / Dollar Dog Night of the season. All fans can enjoy the ballpark favorite for one dollar throughout the Prince George’s Stadium concession stands.

Additionally, fans can also purchase one box seat (at regular price) and get the second ticket for $2. This promotion is valid online, on the phone, or in-person at the box office until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, 7/15.

Wednesday, July 17 – 12:05 p.m. vs. Harrisburg: Summer Camp Day

The Baysox and Senators wrap up their 2019 season series with a Wednesday matinee. We’ll be hosting a number of area summer camps for the day’s action. For more info on Summer Camp Group Tickets, call (301) 464-4880.

Thursday, July 18 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Altoona: Improv Comedy Night, Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour, Washington Capitals Street Hockey Night, Better Flippin’ Meat Night

Free Range Comedy of Annapolis will be in the ballpark for the 1st game in Maryland this season against Altoona. The all-age appropriate comedy show will take place throughout the game, starting with another edition of Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour (featuring $2 drink specials) in the Bud Light Picnic Area from 5 – 7 p.m.

Hockey season is quickly coming back to the DMV in a few months! With the 2019-20 season schedule released, the Caps look for another Stanley Cup and we’re getting excited in July by having the Caps’ Street Team out to interact with fans and play some street hockey.

Lastly, Applegate Natural & Organic Meats will be in attendance for the game. Per Applegate, “You’re guaranteed to flip out with Applegate, the Official Natural and Organic Meat of MiLB™! From family-friendly activities and giveaways throughout the ballpark to a selection of cleaner, simpler versions of your game-day-favorites at concessions, Applegate is bringing the heat to the ballpark this season. Catch a better flippin’ time with Applegate at Better Flippin’ Meat Night! | presented by Annapolis Free Range Comedy, Bud Light, Washington Capitals, Applegate

Friday, July 19 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Altoona: Fireworks, Mother/Son Night, Joint Base Andrews Night, Summer Reading Night

Moms and sons get a chance to enjoy a special ticket package that can be purchased at Baysoxshop.com. For $38, the pair receive two box seats, two hot dogs, a pre-game catch on the field (6:10-6:30 p.m.), a VIP parking pass, & a postgame base run. The package will be available to purchase at BaysoxShop.com through Tuesday, July 16.

The Baysox have donated over 2,000 tickets to Joint Base Andrews and will honor the men and women from Joint Base Andrews before and during the game.

The Baysox will recognize area students for their successes in continuing their education during the summer as part of their county library summer reading program. To find out how to participate, contact your local public library. The Summer Reading Program is sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

Saturday, July 20 – 6:35 p.m. vs. Altoona: 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing w/ Trey “Moon”Man-cini Bobblehead, Fireworks, Game Worn Jersey Auction

July 20, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the moon in 1969, and the Baysox will celebrate with a Trey “Moon” Mancini bobblehead giveaway. The 750 fans (ages 13 & older) will receive a bobblehead depicting the former Baysox first baseman as an astronaut on the moon. After the game, fans will enjoy a spectacular fireworks show.

The Baysox will wear specially designed jerseys for this game highlighting the moon landing event. These jerseys will be auctioned off during the game on the stadium concourse and all fans at the game have the opportunity to place bids. | presented by E-ZPass Maryland

Sunday, July 21 – 1:35 p.m. vs. Altoona: Salsa Sunday (Copa de la Diversion #3)

The Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake (Chesapeake Ghost Crabs) will take the field for the “Fun Cup” Series and Salsa Sunday!

Enjoy a Salsa Dance Festival with music, dancing, special performances, learn to dace opportunities and more! | presented by Chesapeake Insurance

NEXT HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

August 2 – Navy Night, Fireworks – Baysox Donate Over 100,000 Tickets

Join the Baysox for the 20th annual Navy Night as we celebrate and honor Navy personnel from around the region! This season marks a milestone as the Baysox, over the 20 years of the Navy Night program, have donated over 100,000 tickets to Navy personnel and their families since 2000.

The United States Naval Academy Plebe Summer Class of 2023 will be in attendance. This game represents the first time the Plebes will wear their summer white uniforms in public and has been a fixture on the USNA Plebe Summer program for the past eight seasons.

After the game, there will be a Navy-themed Fireworks Spectacular. | Presented by Navy Federal Credit Union

August 3 – Touch-a-Truck Day, Kids’ Backpack Giveaway, Fireworks

Come out early for the largest Touch A Truck event in the area! See and interact with over 30 large construction, work and emergency vehicles from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.!

The first 500 kids (ages 3-12) to enter the main stadium gates beginning at 5:00 p.m. will get an awesome back to school backpack. | Presented by Miss Utility

For individual game tickets, click here.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

