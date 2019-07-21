Barnes & Noble loves teachers! Educator specials in effect now.

Barnes & Noble, Inc., the world’s largest retail bookseller, is celebrating educators with its longest-ever Back-to-School Educator Appreciation Days. This year’s extended timeline kicked off on July 20, with back-to-school discounts to celebrate educators every Saturday and Sunday until September 15. All stores nationwide and BN.com will feature special discounts* to celebrate pre-K-12 public, private and homeschool teachers and administrators, including 25% off most merchandise such as books, toys and games, while supplies last.

“At Barnes & Noble, we recognize teachers and administrators for all their hard work year-round, and we are thrilled to announce even more Educator Appreciation Days ahead of the new school year,” said Tracy Vidakovich, Vice President, Business Development for Barnes & Noble. “This year, starting July 20 and running through September 15, we’ll celebrate teachers every weekend with 25% off most merchandise and special discounts that go above and beyond our usual Educator Program deals.”

Barnes & Noble’s Back-to-School Educator Appreciation Days special discount offerings are:

25% off list price on most books, gifts, music, DVDs, and toys and games for classroom use;

10% off all Café consumables purchases; and

10% off discount applied to price after instant rebate on select NOOK® devices, including: Samsung Galaxy Tab A NOOK 7”, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 NOOK 8”, Samsung Galaxy Tab E NOOK 9.6”, as well as NOOK Glowlight 3 and NOOK Glowlight Plus.**

Barnes & Noble supports teachers all year through the Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card Program, which offers pre-K through grade 12 educators 20% off list price on most in-store and online purchases for classroom use throughout the year, and 25% off during special appreciation events. To take advantage of these offers, educators can apply for their Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card in their local store or online at BN.com/educator.

Barnes & Noble also partners with schools on bookfairs to help them raise funds, while hosting events throughout the year to help make reading more fun and accessible for children and families across the country.

*Exclusions can be found in the Educator Program Terms and Conditions available at BN.com/Educator. Educators must present a valid Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card to receive the discounts in store.

** There is a limit of five (5) NOOK devices per customer.

