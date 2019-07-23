B.I.G. book sale on July 27th

Books for International Goodwill will hold another book sale on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 8 am to 2 pm at 451 Defense Highway in Annapolis. Over 70,000 books covering all categories will be on the shelves. Books will be priced at $3 for hardbacks, $2 for trade soft bound, and $1 for pocket paperbacks. Children’s books are priced even lower.

B.I.G. collects over 1,000 books per day most of which are sent to underserved parts of the world to keep these books alive and to assist in the growth of education and culture in developing countries. Books not suitable for these shipments of educational material are regularly offered for sale to local residents at these very reasonable prices.

Proceeds from these regular book sales help pay for shipments of books to the overseas destinations. B.I.G. has now sent over 8.7 million books over the last 20 years.

Tax deductible book donations may be made 24/7 at a drop off shed available outside of the warehouse at 451 Defense Highway in Annapolis.

B.I.G. is the signature project of the Parole Rotary. Over the 20 years that B.I.G. has operated, they have distributed over 8.7 million books to more than 30 under-served populations around the world keeping used books alive, increasing literacy and knowledge, spreading our language and culture, and keeping old books out of our landfills.

For more information about sales and donating books call 410 757-2785, email at [email protected] or check the website at www.big-books.org.

