Armed Robbery: Annapolis resident robbed by group brandishing guns

| July 26, 2019, 09:30 AM
The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred last night at 1045pm in the first block of Melrob Court.

A victim was walking on foot when they were approached by multiple suspects brandishing guns. The group of suspects took property belonging to the victim and fled the area on foot.

The victim was not injured and the police were unable to locate the suspects.

