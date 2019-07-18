Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control waiving adoption fees for cats in July

To save and find homes for the thousands of homeless cats and kittens in Millersville and all across Maryland, Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control is teaming up with 20 other shelters in the state to participate in the third annual Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland adoption event.

Beginning July 1st through July 31st, Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control and the participating shelters will be waiving adoption fees for felines with the collective goal of finding homes for at least 2,000 unwanted cats and kittens across the state:

Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne’s County, Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society, BARCS, Caroline County Humane Society, Cecil County Animal Services, City of College Park Animal Control, Frederick County Division of Animal Control & Adoptions, Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center, Humane Society of Carroll County, Humane Society of Harford County, Humane Society of Washington County, Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, Maryland SPCA, Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center, Prince George’s County Animal Services Division, Talbot Humane, The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, Tri-County Animal Shelter and Wicomico County Humane Society.

Cats of all ages and personalities will be available for adoption, including kittens who are born during the warm summer months, known as Kitten Season.

“Kitten season is a busy time for animal shelters in Maryland,” said Robin Catlett, Animal Care & Control, Administrator. “This surge of kittens and moms coming into our already full shelters makes it critical that we find them all homes so we can continue to take in other cats and kittens who need our help.” At this time of year we are also seeking Foster Homes for underage kittens with or without their mothers who are not yet old enough for adoption. Applications can be found on our website at www.aacounty.org/departments/animal-control/forms-and-publications/Foster_Application.pdf .

The Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland is being organized by members of the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance (BAWA) partnering shelters—Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS), Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society and the Maryland SPCA.

Presenting sponsor Cat Hospital At Towson (CHAT) and the following veterinary practices in Maryland will be offering free wellness exams to Maryland 2,000 adopters: All Pets Veterinary Hospital (Talbot County only), Animal Health Clinic, Anne Arundel Veterinary Hospital, Boston Street Animal Hospital , Carroll County Veterinary Clinic, Cat Sense Feline Hospital and Boarding, Inc. (Harford County only), College Park Animal Hospital, Community Animal Hospital (Talbot County only), Denton Animal Hospital, Easton Veterinary Clinic & Rehabilitation Center (Talbot County only), Glade Valley Animal Hospital, Highway Veterinary Hospital, Mid-Atlantic Cat Hospital (Talbot County only), Mid-Atlantic Cat Hospital in Queen Anne’s County, Prince George’s Animal Hospital, The Village Vet, Towson Veterinary Hospital, VCA Animal Hospital at Hickory Ridge, VCA Calvert Veterinary Center, VCA Columbia Animal Hospital at Centre Park, VCA Elkton Animal Hospital, VCA Lewis Animal Hospital, VCA North Rockville Animal Hospital, VCA Park Veterinary Hospital, VCA Peachtree Animal Hospital, VCA South Arundel Animal Hospital, VCA St. Mary’s Animal Hospital, VCA Three Notch Animal Hospital, Veterinary Medical Center (Talbot County only), and West Friendship Animal Hospital. (Visit www.maryland2000.com for updates to the list.)

Last year, participating shelters collectively surpassed the goal of the Maryland 2,000 and found homes for 2,590 cats and kittens.

Regular adoption procedures still apply. For more information about adopting from Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control, visit www.aacounty.org/pets. For information about the Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland, visit www.maryland2000.com.

