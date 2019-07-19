Annapolis Yacht Sales brings in the accolades

Mid-Atlantic yacht and brokerage Annapolis Yacht Sales welcomed summer by announcing a trio of recent achievements: the receipt of the Lagoon Americas 2019 Best Distributor Award, a new partnership with Navigare Yachting’s charter program, and the addition of the Four Winns line to its power boat offerings.

AYS was awarded the Lagoon Americas 2019 Best Distributor in Sales Award, bestowed upon the dealer that sells the most units in North and South America each year, at the recent Lagoon Worldwide Dealer Meeting in Bordeaux, France. Reflecting on the win, AYS Director of Sales Bill Tilghman remarked, “We love working with Lagoon. It’s an honor to be a valued partner of such a prestigious brand, and we’re proud to help put folks in the Chesapeake region and beyond at the helm of its exceptional yachts.”

With 2020 already on its mind, AYS expects to further grow its Lagoon sales through a new charter partnership with Navigare Yachting to provide charter placement opportunities in regions including the Caribbean and Bahamas, Mediterranean and Thailand. “I’m particularly proud of this new program to help our clients evaluate the benefits of investing in charter yachts,” said AYS CEO Rob Taishoff. “The added benefits of the Navigare offer, including complete transparency in yacht care, will be a game changer.”

Rounding out AYS’s recent expansion news is the addition of a new power boat line, Four Winns by GroupeBeneteau America. With diverse pricing options and an award-winning running surface that’s perfect for the Chesapeake, power boaters can now shop the family-friendly line’s Bow Riders, Deck Boats, Surf Series, and Cruisers, with every make and model available for custom order at AYS Maryland locations.

On the heels of AYS’s 65th anniversary and recent inclusion on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing businesses, these achievements suggest that AYS is not one to rest on its laurels. “It’s been an incredibly strong year for us on multiple fronts, resulting in our ranking as the top brokerage sailboat seller in Maryland for the first half of 2019,” said Chris Humphreys, AYS Principal and Director of Customer Satisfaction. “We’re so proud of the team and its accomplishments; without our great people, the Lagoon award and new partnerships wouldn’t be possible. We’re poised for a new era of growth, and I’m excited to watch it unfold.”

Learn more about Annapolis Yacht Sales at www.annapolisyachtsales.com or call 410.267.8181

Listen to our Legacy Business Spotlight podcast with Kate Dawson of Annapolis Yacht Sales.

