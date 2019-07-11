Annapolis Police will take middle schoolers to Target later this month

The Annapolis Police Foundation is pleased to announce that it has received a Target Public Safety grant for the purchase of Target gift cards for Annapolis Police officers to take middle school children on a back to school shopping spree.

On Thursday July 16th at 1pm, officers will be paired with a child for a one-on-one shopping experience at the Annapolis Towne Centre Target store where they will pick out school supplies and uniforms.

This charitable project is one of several community outreach programs by the Annapolis Police Department that fosters building trust between the police and the community. The Annapolis Police Department’s Community Outreach program already performs over 800 events annually in the community, many focused on children’s programs.

The newly formed Annapolis Police Foundation encourages additional donations to the school shopping project by sending a donation to the website annapolispolicefoundation.org.

