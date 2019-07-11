“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Annapolis Police will take middle schoolers to Target later this month

| July 11, 2019, 10:41 AM
Rams Head

The Annapolis Police Foundation is pleased to announce that it has received a Target Public Safety grant for the purchase of Target gift cards for Annapolis Police officers to take middle school children on a back to school shopping spree.

On Thursday July 16th at 1pm, officers will be paired with a child for a one-on-one shopping experience at the Annapolis Towne Centre Target store where they will pick out school supplies and uniforms.

This charitable project is one of several community outreach programs by the Annapolis Police Department that fosters building trust between the police and the community. The Annapolis Police Department’s Community Outreach program already performs over 800 events annually in the community, many focused on children’s programs.

The newly formed Annapolis Police Foundation encourages additional donations to the school shopping project by sending a donation to the website annapolispolicefoundation.org.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here