Annapolis Police investigating assaults, thefts, and armed robberies in downtown Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a series of unconnected crimes this weekend in downtown Annapolis.

On Saturday, July 20th around 2am the victim was walking near Market Space and Fleet Street when he was approached by the suspect who assaulted the victim. The suspect removed property from the victim’s person and fled the area. The victim delayed reporting this incident. The victim suffered minor injuries.

On Saturday, July 20th between 5pm and 6pm a women reported that property was removed from her purse that was left unattended in the 100 block of Duke of Gloucester Street.

Armed Robbery-201900003560 – at 1-99 W.Washington Street- On Sunday, July 21st at approximately 4:15am the victim was on foot on West Washington Street when he were approached by multiple subjects. One suspect brandished a handgun and the suspects began assaulting the victim. The suspects removed property from the victim’s person and fled the area. The victim suffered minor injuries.

