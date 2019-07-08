Annapolis Police Department announces scholarship recipients

In honor of their 150th Anniversary in 2017 the Annapolis Police Department established a scholarship fund to award students from the City of Annapolis with $1,000 scholarships for higher education. The Annapolis Police Department recognizes the importance of higher education and is pleased to announce nine students are receiving scholarships this year. Seven recipients will receive $1,000 scholarships and two recipients will receive $500 scholarships. These scholarships were funded through several anonymous benefactors, the Spring Fling fundraising event, community donations and with the partnership of the local Annapolis Papa John’s Pizza. An anonymous donor gave the scholarship fund $5,000 and asked that five scholarships be given in memory of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. The five people killed in the attack of the Capital Gazette offices in June of 2018.

Leonardo Acosta earned a 3.67 GPA at Annapolis High School where he was a student in the International Baccalaureate program. Leo is involved with many activities both in the community and at school. He is a member of many clubs and often times serves a leadership role. Personal Finance Club, Student Government Association, and the Spanish Honor Society to name a few. Leo volunteers at the Centre de Ayuda and will complete an internship there this summer.

The IB Counselor states, “Leo had to grow up quickly to deal with many life challenges. He did so without losing his own identity but held on to what he knows and loves, learning. He has held on to his self in the face of the storm.”

Demetri Brown earned a 3.14 GPA at Annapolis High School where he took both honors and Advanced Placement classes. He is involved with numerous community service activities including serving meals at both the Salvation Army and the Lighthouse Shelter and participating in a coat drive for Sarah’s House. He is also an active member of his faith community and participates in many activities.

Demetri participated in high school sports and was a member of the National Honor Society. His high school English teacher wrote, “One of the things that most stands our about Demetri is he has a heart of gold. He would be the first student to jump up and do anything to help a teacher, or a student, in distress.” (Given in memory of Rob Hiaasen)

Jameira Eades earned a 3.57 GPA at Annapolis High School where she was enrolled in many honors and Advanced Placement classes. Jameira served as a member of the Superintendent’s Teen Advisory Committee representing the CAT South program. She tutored students in the AVID program and participated in community service for the Lighthouse Shelter.

Jameira worked as a part-time page for the Anne Arundel County Public Library. The Branch Manager at the library states, “Jameria has been reliable, dedicated, and engaged taking all of her work and assignments seriously. She has excellent communication skills, asks great questions, and displays thoughtfulness and professionalism in all she does.” (Given in memory of Gerald Fischman)

Christopher Hernandez earned a 2.81 GPA at South River High School where he was enrolled in the rigorous STEM magnet program. He is a member of both the National Honor Society and the Chinese Honor Society and took numerous AP courses.

Chris works as a Junior Staff member at the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis. He is always willing to help other students and has participated in many extra curricular activities and programs. Chris is involved in a mentoring program called Joven Noble. A teacher and Family Involvement Specialists states, “Chris’ academic accomplishments are rivaled only by his personal strengths. His academic resilience, dedication and justice are beyond his years and he is well-loved by his peers.” (Given in memory of Rebecca Smith)

MiKayla Simms earned a 3.18 GPA at Annapolis High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, French Honor Society and numerous other clubs including the Key Club, Young Women of Color and Mock Trial.

MiKayla was selected as the Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year where she will serve as an ambassador for all teens in Anne Arundel County. Her school counselor at Annapolis High School wrote, “MiKayla is a capable student leader with a warm heart who cares deeply about the world around her. She radiates enthusiasm and life, and brightens the world through philanthropy and humanitarian action.” (Given in memory of Wendi Winters)

Sidra Tahir earned a 3.84 GPA at Annapolis High School where she was a member of the Naval Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps Unit (NJROTC). She has participated in many extracurricular activities and community service projects where she often served in a leadership role.

Sidra participated in the AVID program where she also served as an AVID tutor for other students due to her organizational skills and work ethic. The Senior Naval Science Instructor said, “Sidra approaches life with a level of self-discipline, that I rarely see in someone of her age. At the same time, she clearly enjoys life and its adventures, and everyone enjoys being around her.”

Cameron Thomas earned a 2.92 GPA at Annapolis High School where he took both AP and honors classes. He was a member of the National Honor Society and played both football and lacrosse all four years of high school.

His high school math teacher states, “Cameron demonstrated strong character as well as academic integrity. He is neither afraid nor flustered when he makes mistakes, but instead takes them in stride and learns from his errors.” (Given in memory of John McNamara)

$500 Scholarship Recipients

Kaysha Addison

Nijae Beckles

Your continued support and donations will enable the fund to grow and to provide opportunities to Annapolis youth. The Annapolis Police Scholarship Fund is a 501C3.

You can support the fund by ordering Papa John’s Pizza in Annapolis, (115 Hillsmere Drive and 2625 Housely Road). Place your order with promo code APDSCHOLAR40 to receive 40% off all regular menu prices, 10% of your order total will go to the Annapolis Police Scholarship Fund. The code is valid on their app and their website.

For information on how to make donations to the Scholarship Fund contact Lt. Kevin Krauss at 410-268-9000 or [email protected]. For more information on how to apply for scholarships, go to www.annapolis.gov/police.

