“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Annapolis man beaten, robbed off of Forest Drive

| July 31, 2019, 08:23 AM

Rams Head

Last night at 1145pm, Annapolis Police conducted a traffic stop along Forest Drive for a vehicle driving without headlights.

When officers approached the vehicle they observed that the adult male passenger was bleeding from his head.

The the female driver and the male passenger reported that they had just been robbed in the 1000 block of Martha Ct.

The male victim reported that he met a male suspect outside in the area when they began a verbal argument. Two more male suspects joined the group and a physical altercation started. During the assault the male victim was struck in the head by what he believes was a handgun.

The female victim confronted the suspects and was robbed of her purse.

The two victims then fled the area in the vehicle officers later stopped. The male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here