Annapolis man beaten, robbed off of Forest Drive

Last night at 1145pm, Annapolis Police conducted a traffic stop along Forest Drive for a vehicle driving without headlights.

When officers approached the vehicle they observed that the adult male passenger was bleeding from his head.

The the female driver and the male passenger reported that they had just been robbed in the 1000 block of Martha Ct.

The male victim reported that he met a male suspect outside in the area when they began a verbal argument. Two more male suspects joined the group and a physical altercation started. During the assault the male victim was struck in the head by what he believes was a handgun.

The female victim confronted the suspects and was robbed of her purse.

The two victims then fled the area in the vehicle officers later stopped. The male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB