Annapolis has a new chief for the police department

Today, the Annapolis City Council voted to confirm Mayor Gavin Buckley’s appointments to the City’s Public Safety Team. The unanimous vote took place in City Council Chambers during a special meeting called for the purpose of confirming the three candidates. They are:

Police Chief Edward C. Jackson was sworn in by Mayor Buckley following the Council’s confirmation vote. Chief Jackson takes over the Annapolis Police Department effective immediately.

Fire Chief Douglas Remaley is currently acting chief. Chief Remaley will take over the Annapolis Fire Department effective August 26 when current Chief David Stokes steps down.

OEM Director Kevin Simmons was sworn in by Mayor Buckley following the Council's confirmation vote. Director Simmons will continue in his leadership of the Office of Emergency Management.

Mayor Buckley announced the nominations to the City Council at a work session on August 17, 2019. The Fire Chief and OEM Director are internal promotions. The Police Chief was selected after a nationwide search that was conducted after input from community members and a diverse search panel.

“The team we have now will waste no time in getting to work,” said Mayor Buckley. “I know they will do well in serving the residents of our great City. I look forward to working with them and seeing results.”

In the City of Annapolis, department directors are nominated by the City Manager with the Mayor’s approval and confirmed by the City Council.

