Annapolis Boat Shows gearing up for their big 50th anniversary

While boaters enjoy the start of the boating season, Annapolis Boat Shows is busy planning their iconic fall international boat shows. Celebrating its 50th year, the United States Sailboat Show will take place October 10-14, 2019 on miles of docks and offer acres of exhibits for thousands of cruisers, sailors, and new boaters from around the world for the largest in-water sailboat show. Located in America’s sailing capital, visitors can enjoy Annapolis restaurants, waterfront bars, crab cakes, raw oysters, glorious sunsets, historic walking tours, and strolls through the U.S. Naval Academy during the fall shows.

This is the boat show in which largely every major sailboat manufacturer debuts their newest and most exciting sailboats, and it includes the world’s largest collection of multihulls. Sailors board and inspect new designs and models on the market, make side-by-side comparisons, and talk to industry representatives about all aspects of buying and owning a sailboat. The 1970 debut of the United States Sailboat Show in Annapolis, Maryland marked a new concept — the first in-water sailboat show in the country.

“For fifty years in a row, sailors from around the world have gathered to witness a sailing spectacle that is unmatched anywhere. The great boats, the gear, the workshops and the sailing camaraderie all combine to provide a memorable experience for all in attendance.” said Paul Jacobs, president and general manager.

In addition to producing boat shows, the Annapolis Boat Shows also coordinates several educational and training workshops for boating enthusiasts of all types and skill levels. Cruisers Universityhas grown to be widely known as the most comprehensive educational opportunity for people dreaming of, or preparing for, the cruising lifestyle. Whether sail or power, traveling near or far, a beginning dreamer or seasoned weekender, there is something to inform and inspire you this fall with programs that include but are not limited to: Take the Wheel, First Sail Workshop, and American Sailing Summit Annapolis.

“Cruisers University offers the students, preparation for all that can possibly happen and to give them the confidence to have the best cruise possible. I am excited to see the returning and new students during this very special celebration!” said Tara Flanagan, Educational Coordinator for the shows.

This year, the United States Powerboat Show will be first, October 3-6, 2019, and the United States Sailboat Show remains on the traditional Columbus Day weekend, October 10-14, 2019. Power boaters will first gather from across the country on October 3-6 to shop from all major powerboat manufacturers, climb aboard hundreds of center consoles, and tour brokerage boats. With more than 500 boats of every style on display including everything from luxurious motor and ocean-going yachts and trawlers to high-performance powerboats and offshore fishing machines, express cruisers, inflatables, paddle boards, ski boats, tailorable powerboats, and pontoons, it is the perfect time for boaters to upgrade their boat.

For more information on ticketing, exhibiting, sponsorship, or joining the legacy please visit annapolisboatshows.com or contact, Sheila Jones, Show Manager | 410.268.8828 | [email protected]

