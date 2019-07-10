Annapolis Arts District picks up where the City left off for wayfinding

The City of Annapolis has had a city-wide wayfinding signage design since July 2013. These signs were designed to help drivers, bikers and pedestrians find major destinations around the City, city-owned parking garages and gateway signage at the major entrances to the City. Under former Mayor Mike Pantelides, the first few of the pedestrian signs were funded and installed in downtown Annapolis with grants from the Maryland Heritage Area Authority and the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board. Since the change in administration, the reminder of the signs had been unfunded. The City of Annapolis has had a city-wide wayfinding signage design since July 2013. These signs were designed to help drivers, bikers and pedestrians find major destinations around the City, city-owned parking garages and gateway signage at the major entrances to the City. Under former Mayor Mike Pantelides, the first few of the pedestrian signs were funded and installed in downtown Annapolis with grants from the Maryland Heritage Area Authority and the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board. Since the change in administration, the reminder of the signs had been unfunded.

Maryland Hall and MTPA/Stage One. The Annapolis Arts District is funding this program from a grant received from the Maryland State Arts Council. The Annapolis Arts District reviewed the wayfinding program and wanted to both re-jumpstart this program and improve it with additional signage. The approved wayfinding program did not include state, county and privately owned public parking garages downtown. It also did not include signage on Church Circle to the Banneker-Douglas Museum and the Arts District. Also absent along West Street are markers to Wiley Bates Legacy Center, Stanton Center, the Martin Luther King Foot Soldiers Memorial,and MTPA/Stage One. The Annapolis Arts District is funding this program from a grant received from the Maryland State Arts Council.

“The Annapolis Arts District believes signage to all six of the major public parking garages along West Street and Calvert Street will be a step in the right direction to improve parking downtown and better direct visitors to a wider array of destinations in and near the Annapolis Arts District.” says Erik Evans Executive Director of the Annapolis Arts District.

The Annapolis Arts District has been working with the City planning and zoning department for the past several months to determine sign locations for these additional signs pending the grants arrival. The City has also recently budgeted to build out most of the wayfinding signs in the original 2013 program. As many of these signs will also be on state roads, additional approval will also be required by the State of Maryland before installation of some of the signs can begin.

