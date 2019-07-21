Aggressive pit bull shot in Brooklyn Park by police. Dog expected to survive.

On July 21, 2019, at approximately 10:55 AM, officers from Northern District responded to the 500 block of Church Street in Brooklyn Park for a report of an individual who was bitten by a neighbor’s dog. While on scene, the dog in question charged at paramedics forcing them to retreat to their ambulance. The dog then charged at the officer, who discharged his service weapon one time striking the dog. As a result, the dog fled back to its residence.

The male pit bull was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment where he is in stable condition with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Anne Arundel County Animal Control will take custody of the dog upon completion of medical treatment.

The adult male who was bitten by the dog was treated for minor injuries on the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

No officers or paramedics were injured as a result of this incident.

