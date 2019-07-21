Aggressive pit bull shot in Brooklyn Park by police. Dog expected to survive.
On July 21, 2019, at approximately 10:55 AM, officers from Northern District responded to the 500 block of Church Street in Brooklyn Park for a report of an individual who was bitten by a neighbor’s dog. While on scene, the dog in question charged at paramedics forcing them to retreat to their ambulance. The dog then charged at the officer, who discharged his service weapon one time striking the dog. As a result, the dog fled back to its residence.
Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB