After reports of armed suspects, Annapolis Police make arrest

Just before midnight last night, Annapolis Police officers responded to Bens Drive for a report of armed suspects in the area.

They located one of the suspects who fled on foot when officers approached him. Officers located the suspect behind a building and located drugs, a handgun and money that the suspect discarded while fleeing.

Approximately 19 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 5 grams of suspected heroin, $3,574 and a loaded handgun were recovered. The handgun was reported stolen with Howard County Police Department.

Keonte McGowan, 23, of Annapolis has a criminal record including assault (January, 2019) CDS possession (September, 2015) and assault (July, 2015) that prohibits him from possessing a handgun. McGowan was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute, concealment of a dangerous weapon and 9 other criminal charges. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

His January 2019 case was placed on the stet docket which allows the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office to re-open the assault case if they desire.

