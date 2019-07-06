A peek at Bozzuto’s new condos at 141 West Street

West Street was once known as “the wrong side of town”, but with the support and enthusiasm of the local community, this part of the city has moved forward with efforts to develop and revitalize the area; West141 by The Bozzuto Group is testament to this, as the first new construction in a decade.

Bozzuto, founded 31 years ago, is a family-owned real estate company with a vision to create home communities that feature particular details which serve to make each development, and location, unique. Kerri Paulino, Vice President of Home Building Operations at Bozzuto, has been with the company for three years and makes note of the careful consideration that goes into every project that they undertake, especially in the recent commissioning of West141 in downtown Annapolis, MD.

West141 is a 23-unit condominium building, located in the heart of the Annapolis Arts District. Though previously a mixture of townhomes and retail spaces, construction is nearing the completion of a charming, intimate, boutique-style living space with the city as its top amenity. The proximity to local shops, restaurants, and other businesses was an essential component in selecting the West141 location for Bozzuto. “Walkability is really important” explained Kerri as she elaborated on the vision for a low-maintenance, updated and contemporary feel that would ultimately demonstrate a partnership with the city, and further foster a sense of neighborly community. Having collaborated with the Annapolis city on a townhome project several years ago called Uptown at Murray Hill (located at 213 West Street), Bozzuto approached this new endeavor with particular attention towards authenticity and historicity. The company also took interest in collaborating with the city on the building design, with the intention of achieving a look that would both complement the area, and support their goal of accessibility and modern living for residents.

Inception started in 2013, and step-by-step the concept was developed into 23 intimate units, secured parking, retail on the ground floor, and an overall sense of ease and safety (primarily showcased through the use of home management tools and phone applications such as Nest thermostats and smart locks). The units range from one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with a den, two bedrooms, and penthouse suites with extraordinary outdoor terrace views. With high visibility since the launch party, and sales having started in early May, eight units have already been purchased and the excitement continues as Bozzuto looks forward to welcoming residents to their new homes in just a few months.

Whether interested in down-sizing or starting off with a first home, several potential buyers are already familiar with Annapolis and have an appreciation for all that the city has to offer. “[They] want to feel at home” says Kerri, and with the architecture, layout of the space, and a subtle nod to the Arts District incorporated, this is exactly what Bozzuto is looking to achieve. “New construction in Annapolis is so rare. I think that if [buyers] are looking for fresh, beautiful spaces, that’s what we are delivering”. She continued, “[At Bozzuto] we do right by our customers… The focus is on how we can get the customer what they want. The environment [at Bozzuto] is flexible beyond the product”.

Looking into the future, Bozzuto is already joining efforts with Annapolis on another project on West Street, to be further publicized in the Fall. The look and feel of this design will differ greatly from West141, which only serves to demonstrate Bozzuto’s commitment to unique and and personal experiences. With each endeavor, the company goal remains focused on providing such spaces to happy and satisfied customers.

For those interested in learning more, the West141 sales office is located just a few steps away at 151 West Street and is open throughout the week, with tour options available.

