4 men open fire at man in Glen Burnie apartment complex

On July 30, 2019 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded for a report of shots fired in the 7800 block of Americana Circle in Glen Burnie.

An adult male victim told officers that as he was pulling into a parking space when four unknown suspects approached his vehicle. While attempting to flee, the victims vehicle was struck by two bullets.

The victim fled from the area and no injuries or additional property damage was reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call Northern District Detectives at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.



