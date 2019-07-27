27th Annual Moran Golf Classic raises more than $50K to support the Providence Center

Providence Center announced today that they held their 27th Annual Moran Golf Classic on June 3, 2019 at Queenstown Harbor with nearly 200 golfers, volunteers and friends in attendance. The event netted over $50,000 for Providence Center and has raised over $1,000,000 in its 27-year existence.

Providence Center President and CEO, Karen Adams-Gilchrist, said of the Classic: “Our annual Moran Golf Classic is a wonderful example of the long-standing dedication and support that we receive from our friends, supporters, sponsors and our community. The impact that funds raised by the Classic has had on the people we support and our community over almost three decades is incredible, and we are grateful for Moran Insurance – and all of our community partners – for their help in ensuring the Classic’s success.

Marc Dorman, President of Moran Insurance, added: “I am so proud that Moran Insurance has been involved with the Moran Golf Classic since its beginning. Seeing the impact that funds raised by the event has made on both Providence Center and the people they support is an incredibly rewarding experience as a business owner. All of us at Moran look forward to the tournament each year, and we are happy to support an organization that helps people live their best possible lives right here in our community.”

2019 Golf Classic Sponsors were:

Presenting Sponsor

Moran Insurance

Providence Sponsors

Cameron Group

Kelly Benefits and Financial Advisors

PNC

Reliable Contracting Co., Inc.

Schneider Electric-Critical Systems

Selective Insurance Company

Hospitality Sponsors

Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company

FPC Distribution

GW Carr Contracting, Inc.

Insurance Force

Liberty Mutual and Safeco

Mullen, Sondberg, Wimbish & Stone, P.A.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Volunteer