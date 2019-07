The Annual Annapolis Independence Day Parade was a terrific success despite the constant threat of rain on July 4th. Refreshingly absent this year were the political campaigns. Sure there was the occasional politician, but this year, it was all about celebrating the birth of our nation.

All images ©2019 Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

