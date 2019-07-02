2 years of significant delays coming to the Bay Bridge this fall

This fall, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will begin a $27 million deck rehabilitation on the westbound span of the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge (US 50/301). As part of the two-year project, the right lane of the westbound span will close 24/7 from October to April during fall 2019/spring 2020 and fall 2020/spring 2021.

“Even though traffic volumes are lowest at the bridge during these months, drivers should expect major delays, even during normal conditions, and especially during holidays, traffic incidents and inclement weather,” said MDTA Executive Director Jim Ports. “We’re asking our customers for their patience and understanding and to bear with us during this necessary work to preserve this critical connection between Maryland’s shores.”

Beginning after Labor Day and continuing through Sept. 30, the westbound right lane will be closed continuously during weekdays from 9 a.m. Mondays through 6 a.m. Fridays. The long-term 24/7 right lane closure will occur from Oct. 1, 2019, through April 16, 2020, but will be lifted temporarily during the Thanksgiving holiday. Then from April 16 through May 20, 2020, the westbound right lane again will be closed continuously during weekdays from 9 a.m. Mondays through 6 a.m. Fridays. All lanes will reopen during the summer travel season when traffic volumes significantly increase. The MDTA will repeat the same schedule during fall 2020/spring 2021.

Two-way traffic operations will NOT go into effect during the 24/7 lane closures because concrete barrier will be in place with reduced lane widths. The MDTA will use two-way traffic for emergencies only. MDTA staff is coordinating with the local school systems, emergency responders and other partners. In addition, an outreach campaign with paid media ads and grassroots efforts will begin in August.

Fully funded by tolls, the MDTA’s $27 million project will replace the bridge deck surface of the westbound span right lane. Work also includes making deck repairs, sealing the bridge deck and replacing existing lane-use signal gantries and steel rail posts. Wagman Heavy Civil, Inc., of York, Pa., is performing the work. The project is expected to be complete in August 2021.

For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) or visit baybridge.com. To sign up for email/text alerts or view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov. For real-time updates on major incidents follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/TheMDTA.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB