2 shot and one killed at Glen Burnie pool party

| July 06, 2019, 02:45 PM

On Friday, July 5, 2019, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Eastern District Patrol Officers responded to the 500 block of Everett Road, Glen Burnie Maryland for a shots fired call. Upon arrival officers located one individual who had been shot. The adult male was transported by the fire department to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Hospital. The shooting victim was identified as James Antonio Diggs IV, a twenty nine year old male from the 4300 block of Chatham Road, in Gwynn Oak Maryland who later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives along with the Evidence Collection Unit responded to the scene. While on scene detectives learned two other shooting victims had responded to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The two victims were identified as a twenty one year old female and a twenty seven year old male. Homicide detectives interviewed several witnesses and multiple pieces of evidence were recovered from the scene. Investigation revealed the victims were attending a pool party when an armed individual opened fire striking the victims.

An autopsy is scheduled today, Saturday, July 6, 2019 to determine the exact cause and manner of death. This is a very active and ongoing investigation. The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

