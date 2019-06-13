Waugh Chapel Towne Centre announces expansion

Greenberg Gibbons announced a $4 million expansion at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, the mixed-use lifestyle destination in Gambrills, Md. The expansion, located on 79 acres of land adjacent to the current Centre, includes new retail, townhomes and apartments, and an assisted living facility.

“We’re excited to expand the shopping, services and residences at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre,” said Brian Gibbons, chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons. “It will provide community members and visitors with greater conveniences and new amenities that are needed in this growing area.”

The new 12,000-square-foot retail building will be located next to Mission BBQ and Outback Steakhouse. Sleep Number and Nail Trix have signed leases with Greenberg Gibbons, and the company plans to attract fast casual restaurants and fitness amenities to occupy the remaining space.

The new residential component will include two communities. The Monarch, by Bozzuto Group, will feature 244 apartments and 52 luxury townhomes. The Enclave, a K. Hovnanian Homes development, will have 98 luxury townhomes.

For seniors needing help with activities of daily living, Arbor Terrace by The Arbor Company, is a freestanding, 80-unit assisted living facility offering private residences with added personal assistance.

A community favorite for events, shopping and dining, Waugh Chapel Towne Centre provides easy access from Interstate 97 and Route 50. This premier mixed-use retail and lifestyle center was voted “Best Shopping Hub” in 2018 by What’s Up? West County Magazine.

