USNA’s VADM Carter and Judy Woodruff to headline Environmental Business Leadership Conference

The Maryland Environmental Service (MES) is pleased to announce that Vice Admiral Walter E. "Ted" Carter, Jr., superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, and Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS Newshour, will headline the 2019 Environmental Business Leadership Conference, July 10-11 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore.

Vice Admiral Carter is the 62nd superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. After graduating from the Academy in 1981, he was designated a naval flight officer and graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School (NFWS) Top Gun in 1985, the Air Command and Staff College course, the Armed Forces Staff College, and the Navy’s Nuclear Power Program. Vice Admiral Carter will open the conference on Wednesday, sharing his insights on leadership and the Academy’s successful sustainability initiatives.

An acclaimed broadcast journalist, Ms. Woodruff is widely recognized for her roles in moderating U.S. Presidential debates. She has covered politics and other news for more than three decades at CNN, NBC, and PBS. A recipient of the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, Ms. Woodruff’s groundbreaking work co-anchoring the PBS Newshour, along with Gwen Ifill, marked the first time that an American network broadcast would be led by two women. She will open Thursday’s program and share her views on several topics of interest to the environmental business community.

“We are thrilled and honored to have featured speakers as respected and well-versed as Vice Admiral Ted Carter and Judy Woodruff speak at our 2019 conference,” said MES CEO and Chairman Roy McGrath. “Their unique, global perspectives on leadership and sustainability, developed through years of interacting with leaders at every level of government and the economy, are unmatched.”

More than 30 expert speakers are confirmed for the 2019 EBLC, including seven cabinet secretaries from Governor Larry Hogan’s Administration; representatives of leading companies including Northrop Grumman, Stanley Black and Decker, MGM Resorts International, United Airlines, Baltimore Gas and Electric; state and local government officials; and academic leaders. Attendees at this premier environmental business event will have the opportunity to network with top public and private sector leaders, respected experts, and industry peers, as well as learn about the latest innovations, technologies, and business opportunities in the $400B environmental business development sector.

