USNA’s Junior Leadership Programs slated for July and August

The Armel-Leftwich Visitor Center of the U.S. Naval Academy will be offering their annual Junior Leadership Programs for teens, ages 13-15. Sessions are scheduled for Saturdays, July 20 and August 10.

The half-day program is fun, educational and interactive for the participants and is geared towards learning about how the academy develops midshipmen morally, mentally and physically into officers privileged to lead Sailors and Marines. “We are pleased to offer young teens an opportunity to come visit the Naval Academy through this unique program and to introduce them to the core values of the Brigade of Midshipmen” said Heather Skipper, the new Manager of the Armel-Leftwich Visitor Center.

The agenda for the program includes viewing the film “The Call to Serve,” a presentation by Navy and Marine Corps officers, information on admission to the academy, a customized guided walking tour of the Naval Academy focused on USNA leaders and midshipmen leadership programs, and a participant-led discussion on ethics. Participants receive a Naval Academy cap, a water bottle, lanyard, and information packet. Scouts who declare their pack number on the registration form receive a patch. The cost is $65.

Registration must be received two weeks in advance of the program date requested. E-mail [email protected] for a registration packet or book online at www.usnabsd.com/for-visitors/for-the-kids/. A confirmation will be sent upon receipt of registration form and payment.

