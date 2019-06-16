Unicorn farts coming to Annapolis?

DuClaw Brewing Company & Diablo Doughnuts, in conjunction with Buck Distributing and Annapolis Pride, has distributed a special, limited run of “Sour Me Unicorn Farts,” in support of the inaugural Annapolis Pride Month and Annapolis Pride Festival and Parade on June 29th!

The beer is a Fruity Pebbles sour that contains edible glitter – it’s medium-bodied, tart and sweet, 5.5% alcohol by volume, and features fruit additions that give a nod to the nostalgic fruity cereal. The label dons the Annapolis Pride logo as well.

The original run of Sour Me Unicorn Farts launched in March as a collaboration between DuClaw Brewing Company and Baltimore donut shop Diablo Doughtnuts and immediately sold out everywhere (18 states + DC). Proceeds from the launch event were donated to the Pride Center of Maryland.

Cans have hit shelves at local Annapolis liquor stores, and most bars in Annapolis will tap the beer on the day of the actual Pride festival, June 29th.

So go on out and get some Sour Me Unicorn Farts and show your pride!

Listen to our podcast with Jeremy Browning from Annapolis Pride!

