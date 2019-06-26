“Herrmann
Two pedestrians struck on Ritchie Highway near AACC

| June 26, 2019, 10:12 AM
Last night at 10:25pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Ritchie Highway near the entrance to the Anne Arundel Community College for a pedestrian struck.

On arrival, they found  that two pedestrians had been struck. Witnesses reported that one pedestrian was struck in an initial incident. As he was being assisted by a passing motorist, the pedestrian and the assisting motorist were both struck by a second vehicle.

A Maryland State Police medevac helicopter landed at the Anne Arundel Community College to transport the male patient in his 40s who was involved in the original incident to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with critical and life-threatening injuries. The 36-year-old male patient who was rendering aid when he was struck, was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center.

The vehicles involved in both incidents remained on the scene.

The investigation is continuing and there is no word on any cause or if any charges might be filed.

