Two men thrown from back of trash truck sent to trauma centers

This morning at 67:45am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a pedestrian accident at 1722 Pleasant Plains Road in the St. Margarets area of Annapolis.

Upon arrival, they determined that a trash truck had left the roadway and two individuals riding on the rear of the truck were ejected.

A 33-year-old male suffered injuries that were critical and life-threatening and a 32-year-old male suffered injuries that were serious but not believed life-threatening.

Paramedics requested a Maryland State Police helicopter to transport the 33-year-old male patient to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported the 32-year-old male to Shock Trauma with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

