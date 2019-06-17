“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Two men thrown from back of trash truck sent to trauma centers

| June 17, 2019, 09:14 AM
Rams Head

This morning at 67:45am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a pedestrian accident at 1722 Pleasant Plains Road in the St. Margarets area of Annapolis.

Upon arrival, they determined that a trash truck had left the roadway and two individuals riding on the rear of the truck were ejected.
A 33-year-old male suffered injuries that were critical and life-threatening and a 32-year-old male suffered injuries that were serious but not believed life-threatening.
Paramedics requested a Maryland State Police helicopter to transport the 33-year-old male patient to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported the 32-year-old male to Shock Trauma with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here