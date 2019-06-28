“Herrmann
TowerCares Foundations donates $5,000 to Hospice’s ‘We Honor Veterans’ program

| June 28, 2019, 10:43 AM
Hospice of the Chesapeake Director of Advancement, Chris Wilson, left, and Director of Volunteer Services, Mary Jermann, right, accept a donation in the amount of $5,000 from Gail Sanders, Foundation Ambassador for TowerCares Foundation, center.
Photo by Elyzabeth Marcussen, Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Gail Sanders, Foundation Ambassador for the TowerCares Foundation, paid a visit to Hospice of the Chesapeake’s John & Cathy Belcher Campus in Pasadena on June 7, to deliver a $5,000 check in support of the nonprofit’s We Honor Veterans program.

For the last few years, the nonprofit hospice and palliative care organization has been a fortunate recipient of giving from the foundation, which grants funding to organizations supporting veterans and active-duty military and their families as well as to children in need.

Hospice of the Chesapeake Director of Volunteer Services Mary Jermann, who is the chair of the organization’s We Honor Veterans Committee, said the foundation’s gift makes a tremendous impact in providing services to the veterans in their care as well as in the community. “This kind of commitment to our program goes a long way when funding many of the materials, such as pins and framed certificates, used to perform Honor Salutes for veterans facing end of life. It also helps fund the education provided to our clinical team and volunteers on the needs of veterans and so much more,” Jermann said. “We are grateful to have such an amazing partner in caring for the lives of so many veterans.”

Veterans and active-duty military personnel are always needed to support the program as volunteers. To volunteer, contact Nicole Malatesta at 443-837-1513 or [email protected]. To learn more about the veterans program, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/hospice-palliative-care/care-for-veterans/.

